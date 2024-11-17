Corteva Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 3,134 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 393% compared to the typical daily volume of 636 put options.

Corteva Stock Performance

Corteva stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Corteva has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $63.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.67. The company has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corteva

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Argus cut Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.68.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

