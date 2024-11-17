Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Director Sells $1,116,160.50 in Stock

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Corpay Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:CPAY opened at $363.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. Corpay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.68 and a 52-week high of $375.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Corpay from $330.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Corpay from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $363.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corpay

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter worth about $31,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corpay by 246.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Articles

