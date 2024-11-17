Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 10,684 Shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Free Report) by 53.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,684 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 117.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 97.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova during the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of LivaNova from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

LIVN opened at $52.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.95. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

