Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,233 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,174,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,037,000 after purchasing an additional 115,685 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,265,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 161,373 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,251,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,662,000 after purchasing an additional 44,808 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 182.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 851,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,226,000 after purchasing an additional 549,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 111.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 559,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,857,000 after purchasing an additional 294,743 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.14.

LiveRamp stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.91 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $42.66.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.16 million. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 9,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $244,808.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,440.63. This represents a 28.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,491.72. The trade was a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $495,471 in the last three months. 3.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

