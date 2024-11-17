Concord Asset Management LLC VA Has $4.35 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Concord Asset Management LLC VA lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.0% of Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Concord Asset Management LLC VA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $408.18 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.34 and a twelve month high of $421.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $405.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $399.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.56.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.14%.

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Home Depot from $372.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 22,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.91, for a total transaction of $9,030,368.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,404 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,399.64. This represents a 51.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

