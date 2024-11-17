CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX) Director Sells $29,020.00 in Stock

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) Director Mary A. Tidlund sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $29,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,963. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CompX International Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:CIX opened at $31.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $383.61 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.76. CompX International Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.80.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CompX International

Analyst Ratings Changes

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CompX International Inc. ( NYSE:CIX Free Report ) by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CompX International were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CompX International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CompX International

CompX International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.