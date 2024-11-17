Comparing Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF) & SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG)

Empiric Student Property (OTCMKTS:EPCFF – Get Free Report) and SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.0% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of SL Green Realty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Empiric Student Property and SL Green Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Empiric Student Property 0 0 0 0 0.00 SL Green Realty 2 10 2 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

SL Green Realty has a consensus price target of $65.57, indicating a potential downside of 13.31%. Given SL Green Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SL Green Realty is more favorable than Empiric Student Property.

This table compares Empiric Student Property and SL Green Realty”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SL Green Realty $913.71 million 5.46 -$557.30 million ($2.50) -30.26

Empiric Student Property has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SL Green Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Empiric Student Property and SL Green Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Empiric Student Property N/A N/A N/A SL Green Realty -16.78% -3.76% -1.46%

Summary

SL Green Realty beats Empiric Student Property on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Empiric Student Property

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation serving key UK universities. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello Student operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments. The Company, an internally managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") incorporated in England and Wales, listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority, was admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014. The Company is classified as a commercial company listed under chapter 6 of the UK Listing rules and as such is not an alternative investment fund ("AIF") for the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive ("AIFMD") and is not required to provide investors with a Key information Document ("KID") in accordance with the Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products ("PRIIPs") regulations.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 26.3 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 7.2 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

