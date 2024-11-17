Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,068 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,444 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.6% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $15,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the second quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 204.7% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 365.4% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 812 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.88.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

View Our Latest Report on CMCSA

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.