Coastline Trust Co Takes Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 244 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 118.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 16.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,367,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 87.1% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 3.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,766,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.46.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

VMC opened at $279.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.09. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

