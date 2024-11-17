Coastline Trust Co Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in Marriott International by 131.1% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $278.78 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.94 and a fifty-two week high of $289.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.77.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 2,360 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.41, for a total transaction of $673,567.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,338,197.66. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,108 shares of company stock worth $3,434,439 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marriott International

About Marriott International

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

See Also

