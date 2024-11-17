Coastline Trust Co Takes Position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get Amentum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company.

Amentum Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of AMTM stock opened at $25.20 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.58 and a 52-week high of $34.50.

About Amentum

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.