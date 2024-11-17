Coastline Trust Co Purchases New Shares in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 69.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 332,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,023,000 after purchasing an additional 136,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 192,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Price Performance

UHT opened at $40.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $563.00 million, a PE ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 0.83. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 6.65.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 222.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers.

