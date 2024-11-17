Coastline Trust Co Purchases New Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,328,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,414,268 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $851,743,000 after purchasing an additional 93,068 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $830,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 286,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 33,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 213,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,668,000 after buying an additional 119,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of GILD opened at $88.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a PE ratio of 982.22, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.07 and a 12 month high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,422.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 1.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. This trade represents a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.86.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

