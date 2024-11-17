Coastline Trust Co Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,639,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $388,581,000 after buying an additional 410,284 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,200,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 561,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,549,000 after buying an additional 107,653 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 443,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,406,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $107.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.01. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.18 and a 1-year high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

