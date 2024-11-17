Coastline Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Coastline Trust Co cut its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 81.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SWK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $85.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.29. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.70 and a 1-year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -239.42%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

