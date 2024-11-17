Coastline Trust Co Buys Shares of 818 Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,919,911,000 after acquiring an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,876,000 after purchasing an additional 157,659 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003,672 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,104,000 after purchasing an additional 222,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 3,414,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,072,000 after buying an additional 21,376 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $60.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.88. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $54.77 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.272 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

