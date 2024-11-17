CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.64 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 87.30 ($1.10). CLS shares last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 117,869 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.44) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Monday, September 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £348.13 million, a PE ratio of -168.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 91.70.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.

