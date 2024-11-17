CLS (LON:CLI) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.64 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 87.30 ($1.10). CLS shares last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 117,869 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.44) target price on shares of CLS in a report on Monday, September 2nd.
CLS Trading Down 1.1 %
CLS Company Profile
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. It also invests in a hotel and other corporate investments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CLS
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.