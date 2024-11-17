Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 709 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. First Foundation Advisors increased its holdings in Chubb by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Chubb by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $984,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CB opened at $288.00 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $216.90 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total value of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. The trade was a 4.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total transaction of $4,282,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,676,685.50. This represents a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 over the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $266.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

