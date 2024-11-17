Claro Advisors LLC Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $45.55 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $44.04 and a 52 week high of $47.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.05.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.