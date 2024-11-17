Claro Advisors LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,400 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Asset Management LLC VA grew its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 15,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 43.0% in the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 15.9% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 144.8% during the third quarter. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC now owns 47,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 27,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 5.2% during the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 24,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.26.

In other Bank of America news, insider Bernard A. Mensah sold 92,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $3,661,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,824,063.60. This trade represents a 48.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,606,297,408.10. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,883,988 shares of company stock valued at $4,344,741,752. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.32. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.22 and a 12-month high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

