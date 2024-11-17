Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.42 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Claro Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

IJR stock opened at $120.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.45. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.83 and a fifty-two week high of $126.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

