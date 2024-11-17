CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Insider Acquires $22,820.00 in Stock

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) insider Gregg A. Bresner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $22,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,024.59. This represents a 3.47 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CION opened at $11.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The stock has a market cap of $604.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.18. CION Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $12.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. CION Investment’s payout ratio is currently 97.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of CION Investment from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CION. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CION Investment by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CION Investment by 2.9% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 2.3% during the second quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 56,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CION Investment by 6.5% during the third quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 29,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in CION Investment by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 37,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

