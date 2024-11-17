CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 1,269 Shares of ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in ATS Co. (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned about 0.33% of ATS worth $9,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ATS by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,247 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,578,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,050,000 after purchasing an additional 107,351 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,560,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,863,000 after purchasing an additional 909,149 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,240,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,912 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,916,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,328,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

ATS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ATS from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of ATS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. ATS Co. has a 1 year low of $24.82 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

