CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $43.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.37.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.55 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.89% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -145.45%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

