CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 320.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,739 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $11,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 269.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $162,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,011,546.06. This represents a 41.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $617,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,510,630 shares in the company, valued at $46,663,360.70. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,562,840 shares of company stock worth $1,435,787,316. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.01. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 328.87 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

