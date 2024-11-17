Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.40 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.20). Approximately 1,741,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,379,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.20).

Chrysalis Investments Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £567.77 million and a P/E ratio of -110.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.52.

Chrysalis Investments Company Profile

Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.

