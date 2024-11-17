Chrysalis Investments (LON:CHRY) Trading Up 0.4% – What’s Next?

Chrysalis Investments Limited (LON:CHRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 95.40 ($1.20) and last traded at GBX 95.40 ($1.20). Approximately 1,741,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,379,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.20).
Chrysalis Investments Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £567.77 million and a P/E ratio of -110.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.52.
Chrysalis Investments Company Profile
Chrysalis Investments Limited is based in Guernsey, United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Chrysalis Investments
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Chrysalis Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysalis Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.