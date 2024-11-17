Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Raised to $141.00

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $134.00 to $141.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CHH. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $146.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.40 and a 200-day moving average of $125.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. Choice Hotels International has a fifty-two week low of $108.91 and a fifty-two week high of $149.75.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.62 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 659.01% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,709,646.42. This trade represents a 2.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 1,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $231,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,340. This trade represents a 8.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,437 shares of company stock valued at $9,788,980 in the last ninety days. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 77.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,105,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after buying an additional 1,788,563 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,738,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,957,000 after acquiring an additional 195,956 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth $19,545,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 917.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 161,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,254,000 after purchasing an additional 145,893 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 45.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 364,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,557,000 after purchasing an additional 113,951 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

