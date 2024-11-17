Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Raises Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL increased its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 77.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 132,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 57,879 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 76.3% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 359,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,119,000 after buying an additional 155,387 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 111,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $3,456,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 711,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,370,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $126.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.69. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $74.69 and a one year high of $136.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered shares of BWX Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

