Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FOUR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

NYSE FOUR opened at $97.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.76. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.87 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,626,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,874,566.70. This represents a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FOUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.15.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

