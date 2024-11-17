Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Boosts Stock Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,831 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,217 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.3% during the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.4% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 49,651 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. TD Securities raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $76.76 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $89.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

