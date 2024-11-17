Chesapeake Capital Corp IL Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.1% of Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.4% during the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 14,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the third quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 8,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 156,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,695,000 after acquiring an additional 37,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.76.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $317.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $305.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.96. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $332.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

