Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Hits New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 102445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CERT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Certara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Certara from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Certara from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Certara Trading Down 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.51.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Certara had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leif E. Pedersen sold 51,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $578,318.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,658.16. This represents a 33.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick F. Smith sold 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $59,661.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,503.73. This represents a 9.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Certara

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Certara during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Certara by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Certara in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

About Certara

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

