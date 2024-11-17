Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (CLLNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on November 21st

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 16th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cellnex Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.02.
Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $20.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.
Cellnex Telecom Company Profile
