Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (CLLNY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on November 21st

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 16th,investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. This is a boost from Cellnex Telecom’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CLLNY stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. Cellnex Telecom has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $20.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.43.

Get Cellnex Telecom alerts:

Cellnex Telecom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cellnex Telecom, SA operates infrastructure for wireless telecommunication in Austria, Denmark, Spain, France, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Switzerland. It operates through three segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure, and Other Network Services.

Receive News & Ratings for Cellnex Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellnex Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.