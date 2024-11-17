Ceera Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Ceera Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 2.4% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PayPal by 186.1% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $85.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day moving average is $69.02. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $55.28 and a one year high of $87.92. The firm has a market cap of $86.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

