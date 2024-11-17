Ceera Investments LLC Purchases 6,065 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Ceera Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Pfizer by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38,015 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, with a total value of $28,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. This trade represents a 11.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.92.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.03%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

