Ceera Investments LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Ceera Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Workday makes up about 1.6% of Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ceera Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after purchasing an additional 324,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 7.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 27.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 1,277,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,400,000 after purchasing an additional 275,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday stock opened at $259.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.54. The company has a market cap of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $311.28.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,106,379.76. This trade represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock valued at $91,506,897. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WDAY shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

