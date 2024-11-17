CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Short Interest Up 14.4% in October

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 60,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 623,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
CCSC Technology International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CCTG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,128. CCSC Technology International has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.
About CCSC Technology International
