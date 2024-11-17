CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG) Short Interest Up 14.4% in October

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CCTG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,200 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the October 15th total of 60,500 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 623,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CCSC Technology International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCTG traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,128. CCSC Technology International has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.94.

Get CCSC Technology International alerts:

About CCSC Technology International

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

CCSC Technology International Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells interconnect products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It offers original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacture interconnect products, including connectors, cables, and wire harnesses used for a range of applications in various industries, such as industrial, automotive, robotics, medical equipment, computer, network and telecommunication, and consumer products.

Receive News & Ratings for CCSC Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCSC Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.