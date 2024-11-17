CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Earns “Outperform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CAVA Group’s FY2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus increased their price objective on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.71.

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $141.38 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a 52 week low of $31.47 and a 52 week high of $172.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 307.35 and a beta of 3.23.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,762,264. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,432,881.42. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in CAVA Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 942,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CAVA Group by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 669,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,770,000 after purchasing an additional 451,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in CAVA Group by 262.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,918,000 after buying an additional 373,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

