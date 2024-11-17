Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4,140.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AbbVie from $231.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.89.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $164.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day moving average of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.29, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.63. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $137.05 and a one year high of $207.32.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.78%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

