Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC Invests $83,000 in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGDV. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $37.17.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

