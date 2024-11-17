Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $959,880,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3,846.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,750,000 after acquiring an additional 176,920 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 110.0% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,609,000 after purchasing an additional 92,813 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 189.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 132,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,509,000 after purchasing an additional 86,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth $30,538,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Melius Research assumed coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $451.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.25.

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $376.18 per share, with a total value of $100,440.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,810.92. This represents a 11.47 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darren M. Rebelez sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.54, for a total transaction of $5,056,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,655,284.52. This trade represents a 15.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CASY stock opened at $401.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.51. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $266.56 and a twelve month high of $420.27.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.56%.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

