Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSE:CUK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.71. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $22.57.
Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.
