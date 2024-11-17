Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the October 15th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CUK traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,164,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,746. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.71. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $22.57.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUK. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 595.8% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 56.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

