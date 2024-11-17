CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of CARGO Therapeutics from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, CARGO Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of CRGX opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. CARGO Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $736.45 million and a PE ratio of -3.76.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.26. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CARGO Therapeutics news, CEO Gina Chapman sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $74,464.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,742.15. The trade was a 2.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anup Radhakrishnan sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $40,448.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,954.88. This represents a 19.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRGX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in CARGO Therapeutics by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in CARGO Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

