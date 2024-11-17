Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.32.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

Cara Therapeutics stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.68. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.31.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,010.20% and a negative return on equity of 241.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cara Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,935,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 120,660 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 210,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 32,789 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company’s lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

