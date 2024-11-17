Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Shares Purchased by Muzinich & Co. Inc.

Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Capital Southwest accounts for 1.9% of Muzinich & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Muzinich & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Capital Southwest worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,152,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,483,000 after acquiring an additional 92,936 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 146.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 387,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,804,000 after purchasing an additional 230,513 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 17.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 328,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after buying an additional 48,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Capital Southwest from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Southwest stock opened at $22.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.25. Capital Southwest Co. has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $27.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $48.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.79 million. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 15.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital Southwest Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.01%. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is currently 141.46%.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

