Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
CBDS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cannabis Sativa
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- About the Markup Calculator
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.