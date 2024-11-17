Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the October 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 706,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance

CBDS opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides telemedicine online referral services for customers desiring medical marijuana cards in the United States. The company offers PrestoDoctor, an online telemedicine platform, which provides access to physicians for getting a medical marijuana recommendation using video conferencing technology.

