Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $10.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MCRB has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seres Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.08.

Seres Therapeutics stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25,250 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Seres Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

