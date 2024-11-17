Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI) Price Target to $11.00

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 179.90% from the company’s previous close.

TLSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Northland Capmk upgraded TriSalus Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.08.

Shares of NASDAQ TLSI opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. TriSalus Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $119.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.49.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TriSalus Life Sciences will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary T. Szela bought 7,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $39,104.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 377,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,962,386.40. This represents a 2.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 45.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 200,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 62,542 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% during the second quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 110,966 shares during the last quarter. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

