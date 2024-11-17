CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CAE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CAE Price Performance

Shares of CAE opened at $21.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.67. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CAE will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CAE

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,218,000 after acquiring an additional 103,081 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,857,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in CAE by 13.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,235,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,023,000 after purchasing an additional 736,895 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in CAE by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in CAE by 47.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

