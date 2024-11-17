C.P. Pokphand (OTCMKTS:CPKPY) Stock Price Up ∞ – What’s Next?

C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CPKPY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose ∞ during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,854 shares.

C.P. Pokphand Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

C.P. Pokphand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CP Pokphand Co Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacture and trade of animal feed products. It operates through the following business segments: China Agri-Food; Vietnam Agri-Food; and Investment and Property Holding. The China Agri-Food segment produces and distributes animal feed and processed food.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.P. Pokphand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.P. Pokphand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.